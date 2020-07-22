1/1
Justin GRAY
1998 - 2020
{ "" }
GRAY, Justin Shayne Age 22, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Justin was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 29, 1998, the son of Jason Gray and Terrie Wilburn. Justin was a graduate of Madison High School and the welding program at Butler Tech in 2016. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed off-road riding, demolition derby, hunting and fishing. Justin is survived by his mother, Terrie Wilburn; father and stepmother, Jason and Brandi Gray; eight siblings, Matthew Gray, Ashley (Dylan) West Wilson, Audrey Gray, Emma Reynolds, Conner Reynolds, Connor Martin, Kaison Kirk, and Mollie Clark; grandparents, Harold and Renee Wilburn, Carole Wilburn, Charles and Janelle Gray; two nieces, Novalee Gray and Katelynn Davidson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Rutherford Gray; his uncle, Todd Gray; and great-grandparents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

2 entries
July 22, 2020
We are so sorry, Terrie, Matt, Audrey, and Ashley. I’ll always remember Justin as a little boy talking to me at the desk and helping me with my office work. May your precious memories carry you though the difficult days ahead. Love and lots of prayers for all of you.
Sharon & Ron Warren
Sharon Warren
Friend
July 22, 2020
Justin you are going to be missed dearly. You were such an amazing young man. Watched you grow all your life. Love you young man. Thoughts and prayers to your family. RIP young one.
Misty & Jon McQueen
Friend
