GRAY, Justin Shayne Age 22, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Justin was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 29, 1998, the son of Jason Gray and Terrie Wilburn. Justin was a graduate of Madison High School and the welding program at Butler Tech in 2016. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed off-road riding, demolition derby, hunting and fishing. Justin is survived by his mother, Terrie Wilburn; father and stepmother, Jason and Brandi Gray; eight siblings, Matthew Gray, Ashley (Dylan) West Wilson, Audrey Gray, Emma Reynolds, Conner Reynolds, Connor Martin, Kaison Kirk, and Mollie Clark; grandparents, Harold and Renee Wilburn, Carole Wilburn, Charles and Janelle Gray; two nieces, Novalee Gray and Katelynn Davidson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Rutherford Gray; his uncle, Todd Gray; and great-grandparents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
