McCURDY, Justin Patrick 35 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26th, 2019. Justin was born in Indianapolis, IN and grew up in Fishers, IN. Justin earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering and a Masters in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. Justin worked at Alkermes, Inc. for 12 years, most recently as a Lead Process Engineer in the Manufacturing Filling group. Personally, Justin was an avid reader and health enthusiast. Justin was a passionate baseball player and fan, and loved the Cincinnati Reds. Justin had a friendly and robust hello and genuine smile for everyone he encountered. Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mary McCurdy. Justin is survived by his parents, Joseph and Suzanne McCurdy, his sister Courtney (Adam) McCurdy, his brother-in-law Tom Adam, his nephew Liam Adam and niece Daisy Adam, grandparents Donald and Jean Moser, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Justin's celebration of life will be held at SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342, Friday May 31st. Visitation will be 10am-12pm and his service will follow thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Reds Community Fund. Justin's kind heart and vibrant spirit will live on forever. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary