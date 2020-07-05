SIZEMORE, Justin Ray Age 43, West College Corner, Indiana, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati. He was born in Oxford on February 25, 1977, the son of William Ray and Cynthia (Meyers) Sizemore. He was a graduate of Union County High School, Liberty, Indiana, and Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana. Before getting sick he was employed as general manager of retail establishments including J. C. Penney and Pacsun. He was a DJ in his early years and a rhythm guitarist with PictureYes. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Gilbert; his step father, George Gilbert; his sister, Jennifer Sizemore; two step sisters, Sandra Tiburu and Karen Montgomery; and two step brothers, Dan Gilbert and Tim Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his father, William Ray Sizemore in 1997. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. The family requests that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
.