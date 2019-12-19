Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
JUSTIN WOOD


1979 - 2019
JUSTIN WOOD Obituary
WOOD, Justin Ian 40, of South Vienna, passed away suddenly and accidentally while doing a yard job on December 15, 2019. He was born March 2, 1979 in Dayton, the son of Jeff Lee and Marla Dee (Holcomb) Wood. Justin was a graduate of Northeastern High School and Clark State College, and he had attended Columbus State. Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Marla Wood of South Vienna; sister, Audri Brook of Springfield; niece, Alaina Irene; nephew, Jackson Liam; girlfriend, Jennifer Gram and her son, Mason; maternal grandparents, Bob and Letha Holcomb of Springfield; uncles, Bobby and Jimmy Holcomb; best friend, Joe (Meghan) Vaughn of South Vienna; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Irene Gafvert and Roger Wood. Justin was a loving son and brother and a lifelong animal lover and caregiver from day one until the last day. He was always available to lend a hand to anybody in need. He will be greatly missed. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. in memory of Justin.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 19, 2019
