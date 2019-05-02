Home

Justine AKERS Obituary
AKERS, Justine Age 89, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Franklin Ridge. Justine was born January 20, 1930 to Zola (Caldwell) Johnson and Vernie J. Johnson. Justine is survived by; daughter Pamela (Jean) (Robert) Hansford; daughter Karen Jo Myers; son James Edward (Poggie) (Darlene) Akers; and daughter Tonya Zola Akers; 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Justine was preceded in death by; father Vernie J. Johnson; mother Zola Johnson and husband Edward Akers; brother James Johnson and sister Irene Adkins. A visitation for Justine will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Michael Lakes officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Akers family.
Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019
