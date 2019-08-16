|
POSEY, Justus Alexander Age 20, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born August 18, 1998 in Dayton. Justus was a greatly loved son, brother and grandson. He was kind, fun-loving, affectionate, energetic, and a hard worker. He had a big heart, would do anything for anyone, and got along with everyone he met. Justus will be dearly missed by so many people. Justus is survived by his loving parents: mother, Melissa (Luebrecht) Posey; father, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Posey; daughter, Elizah Lynn Posey and her mother, Sierra Miller; siblings, Alexa (Percy) Johnson; Trey Posey; step-brother, Vance Little; grandparents, John and Anne Luebrecht, James and Joan Posey; Rovena Dunn; and Steven and Annette Ballard; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. A fund will be established for his new-born daughter, Elizah Lynn Posey. To share a memory of Justus or a condolence to his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019