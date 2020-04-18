|
THOMPSON, Kain Cleophia 3 year old son of Amber Waltermier and Kenneth J. Thompson Jr. passed away April 14, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Kain was born July 18, 2016 in Springfield. He is survived by his loving parents, one sister; Jordan Waltermier and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Cleophia Guyton. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private service will be held with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020