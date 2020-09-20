1/1
KAITLIN ABER
1988 - 2020
ABER, Kaitlin Sage Kaitlin Sage Aber, 32, of Centerville, Ohio, lost her battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in the arms of her loving husband, surrounded by her family. Kaitlin spent the last years fighting her disease with nothing but grit, humor, and grace. An attitude she carried right until the very end. Kaitlin was born in East Jordan, Michigan, on September 2, 1988. She moved to Colorado as a teenager and eventually settled in Ohio. Kaitlin loved hiking with her dogs, kayaking down the river, and snowboarding with family. Traveling, concerts, and hours poolside are how she spent her best days. She was the queen of 'one-liners', only ate the frosting off her cupcakes, and if you were happy then so was she. Her beauty, brains and wit were unmatched. The energy she radiated will be forever missed. Kaitlin is survived by her husband, Guy Aber. She was and always will be his biggest fan. Her stepdaughter, Alia Aber, who blessed her with the experience of being a mom. Her mother Cindy Hefty. Her three older brothers, Christopher (Abbey) Hefty, Timothy Hefty, and Morgan Hefty, who all loved their baby sister fiercely. Her sister Alex Breitenbach. Her two devoted rottweiler babies. And countless other family and friends whose lives she made beautiful. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Ohio State University in Kaitlin's memory. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
