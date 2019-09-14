Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Kamal HARJANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kamal HARJANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kamal HARJANI Obituary
HARJANI, Kamal V. Age 53, of Dayton passed away on 9/11/19. Kamal was born and raised in India before coming to the United States to become a business owner. He owned "Kamal's Gold Center" for 30 years. Kamal is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and nephew. Kamal is survived in death by his wife Jeannie (Quigley) Harjani and his daughters Chandani and Puja Harjani. Funeral services will be held at Precious Blood Church on Monday, September 16th. The family will have visitation in the lobby before mass at 5pm. Mass will begin at 6pm and will be immediately followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the Community Blood Center. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kamal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now