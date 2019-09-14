|
HARJANI, Kamal V. Age 53, of Dayton passed away on 9/11/19. Kamal was born and raised in India before coming to the United States to become a business owner. He owned "Kamal's Gold Center" for 30 years. Kamal is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and nephew. Kamal is survived in death by his wife Jeannie (Quigley) Harjani and his daughters Chandani and Puja Harjani. Funeral services will be held at Precious Blood Church on Monday, September 16th. The family will have visitation in the lobby before mass at 5pm. Mass will begin at 6pm and will be immediately followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the Community Blood Center. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019