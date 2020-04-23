|
DIBERT (Story), Kara Michele 40, of Springfield passed away Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 21, 1979 in Springfield, the daughter of Robin and Carol (Auckerman) Story. She was a 1997 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School and Community Hospital School of Nursing in 2001. Nursing was Kara's passion and she was employed at Springfield Regional Medical Center in the ER for over 20 years. She attended Fellowship Christian and was also a member of the Elks Lodge #51. Kara lived for watching her son, who was the center of her world, participate in any sport or activity. She was a passionate supporter of Kenton Ridge football, basketball, baseball as well as Springfield Armoloy summer baseball. She treated every kid whether they were an athlete or not as her own. Kara loved preparing pregame meals for the KR football team and making ham sliders for the baseball team. Most of all, Kara cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends. Kara was loved by so many people and will be gravely missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her high school sweetheart and husband, Jacob J. Dibert; her adoring son, Calvin A. Dibert; her parents; one sister, Amanda (Matt) Shaw and their children, Avery, Logan, Mason and Grady of Marysville; one brother, Robert Story of California; maternal grandmother, Joyce Auckerman; paternal grandparents, Rick and Ruth Story; mother-in-law, Patty Dibert; brothers-in-law, Steve (Marilyn) Riley and their son, Aidan; Scott (Brandy) Dibert and their children, Alyssa, Aaliyah, Olivia, CJ, Brenden and Ally; aunts and uncles, Rick (Linda) Story, Randy (Lissa) and Becky (Rick) Shonk; Cheryl (Al) Parker, Jeanine (Tony) Lorenzo, Nancy (Tim) Courossi; Linda Lockwood, Ron Lockwood and Carol (Keith) Rogers and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Eugene Auckerman. Private services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 with live streaming beginning at 1:00 p.m. through Littleton & Rue Facebook page. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2020