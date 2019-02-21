BISTREK, Karen L. Age 78, of Fairborn and formerly of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Sycamore Glen Health Center. She was born in Dayton on February 8, 1941, the daughter of Eugene and Hester (Morgan) Pfuhl, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Daniel Pfuhl. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Thomas L.; her three children, Mike and wife, Leslie Bistrek, of Beavercreek, Jaynie and husband, Scot Garman, of Beavercreek, Jeannie and husband, Steve Anderson, of Miamisburg; a brother, Steve Pfuhl; ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several very close and special friends known as the Card Club. Karen, in addition to enjoying being with family and playing cards, was a wonderful baker and cake decorator, who formerly owned Cakes by Karen. Prayers will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 Springboro Pike, with Father Ron Wood as the celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary