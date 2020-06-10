BOYD, Karen J. 72, of Dayton Ohio, passed away in the early hours of Friday, June 5th, at Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her son, Brian Boyd; brother, Larry Richison; and grandson, Brandon Boyd. Karen was a very caring mother grandmother and sister with a passion for boat racing and her small dog, Abby. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vera Richison, and father, James Richison. No services have been arranged at this time.



