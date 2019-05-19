Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
BROWN, Karen Yvonne Age 60, of Dayton, transitioned from her physical life May 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Roberta J. Brown and father, Arthur T. Thomas Sr. Karen is survived by her children, Kevin (Kristal), LaKeia and Kellie Allen; father of her children, Michael Allen; stepfather, Jimmy Sr. (Mary) Brown; siblings, Michelle (Richard) Hummons, Michael (Mary), Jimmy (Tyra) and Janis Brown, Arthur (Sue), Clark, Mark (Maria), Varges and Bart (Nalisa) Thomas; grandchildren, Jermaine, Emerald, Thomari, Honesty, Akeile, Kallyn, Kaleia, Kassidy, Kenneth, Kelly; special nephew, Ian Brown; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019
