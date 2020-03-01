|
|
DUCKSON, Karen Mae Conrad Age 75 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at . She was born May 1, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Julius and Margaret Milnickel. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Duckson; siblings, Richard Milnickel, Robert Milnickel, Marilyn Hurt, Martha Carver, Philip Milnickel, Arthur "Sunny" Milnickel, Helen Burns, Carl Milnickel, Judith Milnickel. Karen is survived by her children, Ashley (Sindy) Conrad Jr., Richard (Tina) Conrad, Ann Conrad; grandchildren, Miles Conrad, Ryan (Megan) Conrad, Correy (Jessica) Conrad, Michael Davis; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Jasper, Briley, Jayden, Lynelee, Easton; sisters, Nancy Adams, Betty Tarr; former husband, Ashley Conrad, Sr.; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Memorial service will begin at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center (www.sicsa.org). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020