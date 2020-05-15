Home

Shelters Funeral Home - Pinckney
250 North Mill Street
Pinckney, MI 48169
(734) 878-3172
Karen FOOTE
Karen FOOTE Obituary
FOOTE, Karen Leigh Born July 23, 1955 to Charles and June Foote slipped quietly away to be with her savior. Our beloved sister and her wry sense of humor will be missed by her sister Carol Tishman, brother James Foote, her many cousins, aunt Beulah Sides, stepsons, nephews, grand nephews, niece and many friends. Graduating from Springboro High School in 1973, she was employed as a veterinarian assistant, hairdresser and assembler at Bosh Battery Systems. Deeply loyal to her friends and family and faithful to God, she had a deep affection for step-sons Robbie and Kyle Bauer. A memorial page can be visited at Sheltersfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations with an accompanying Memorial note can be sent to: National Processing Center PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011 or World Wildlife Fund 1250 24th Street N.W. Washington DC 20037.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2020
