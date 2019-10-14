|
FRANCIS, Karen Left this earth on October 10, 2019 after living a full and complete life. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Gary Richard Wagner, and best friend, Karen Maas. she was born to Lavern Joseph Wagner and Sonya Hall Thiel in August of 1949 on a little street called Hershey that would forever represent her undying craving for chocolate. Karen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kandee and Andy Tinkham of Westerville, Ohio and her two beloved grandchildren, Allison and Drew Tinkham. She is also survived by her sister, Gayle L. Besecker of Huber Heights, Ohio, and her fur buddies, Tucker and Jake. Karen was raised in Dayton View, attended Cornell Heights Elementary, Fairview High School, and Sinclair Community College. Her career choice was banking with 26 years of combined service with Hunter savings and Provident Bank. She spiraled from a part time teller to management to administration. Karen loved her banking career and loved developing her people as well as her branch offices. She retired disabled in 2001 and worked several part-time positions where she continued to fulfill her need to interact and play with people. During her banking career she was involved in Huber Heights and Vandalia Chambers, Huber Heights Planning Commission, Huber Heights and Vandalia Rotary Clubs and held office on the Monco Board (MRDD of Montgomery County). Her love of nature and animals can be found in her poetry and photography that can be viewed on her website at karenwagnerfrancis.com She also loved her frequent travels to the Caribbean where the group was know as "The Golden Girls". One of Karen's favorite sayings was "to attract good people, first you have to be one", her lifetime was spent trying to fulfill that task. Karen's ashes will be returned to earth as a later date. Arrangements completed at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 14, 2019