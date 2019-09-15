|
|
FRANKLUND (Slater), Karen Lea Passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on July 21, 1935 in Fort Wayne Indiana. She was the beloved only child of Charles and Manetta Slater. She attended Michigan State University where she received her Bachelors degree in Business Education and a minor in Economics. Karen was happily married to Kenneth Franklund for 60 years. She adored her family, was very involved in her church, loved to travel and spend time with her friends. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Manetta . She is survived by her husband Kenneth, daughters Linda (Kent) Kinkead, Janet (Michael) Baughn, and Susan (Matthew) Morgann, 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kettering, OH at 11:00 am. Family will be receiving friends at the church between 10:00 and 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund for their Health Services Ministry.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019