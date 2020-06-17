Karen GALLOWAY

GALLOWAY, Karen D. Age 87, of Urbana, and formerly of Englewood, was quietly called home Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hearth & Home Assisted Living in Urbana. She was born in Burkettsville, Ohio, on May 6, 1933, the daughter of Gerald & Ruth (Grabenstetter) Munn. Karen proudly graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from UD and was employed at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she retired. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Karen lived in beauty, gave love and was, and will always be, a woman to be admired. Karen enjoyed many things including spending time with her family, bird watching, reading, jigsaw puzzles, politics, shopping, a good martini and her beloved daily crossword puzzles. Although Karen's illness was a long battle, her strength, endurance and resilience were truly a profile in courage. Goodbye is not an option when you will forever remain in our hearts. She is survived by her sons, Matthew (Lora) Thompson and Mark (Amy) Thompson and her grandchildren, Jonas, Jackie and Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years Edward Galloway, in 2017, and her brother, Ron Munn. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:30 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, with Chaplain Daniel Meister officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Karen's memory to Hearth & Home Assisted Living Activities Fund, 1579 E. St. Rt. 29, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.