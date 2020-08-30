1/1
Karen GLANT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLANT (nee Sheehan), Karen Age 77, of Dayton, left this Earth on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio to the late William Henry & Mary Catherine Sheehan. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her aunt, Connie Leahey, special friend, Lillie Agee; and beloved dogs, Brandy and Dudley. She was employed at Smith Industries for 33 years. Karen enjoyed crossword puzzles and Bingo. Karen is survived by a loving son, Brian and wife, Tina; brothers, Mike (Nancy) and Bill (Kathy); sister, Linda (Grant); many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Also special friend, Carol Morris. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3-5 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The service will follow at 5pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved