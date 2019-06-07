Home

GOSSETT-LEWIS, Karen Sue Born 3/14/48 in Springfield, OH. Karen unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on 6/1/19 in Cordova, TN. Heaven gained an angel as her work here on earth was completed. Karen graduated from Springfield South High School in 1966. She worked in the banking industry until she retired from National City Bank. On 6/28/69, Karen married Sherman E. Lewis. Karen leaves to cherish her memory; Her husband of 50 years Sherman, son Bryan (Endia), two grandsons James (fianc?e Danielle) and Bryan II, brother Darren (Felicia) Hughes Las Vegas, NV, brother-in-law Ronald (Helen) Lewis Dayton, OH, uncle Kenneth Gossett, Springfield, OH, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Karen was a member of Trinity AME Church, Springfield, Ohio for many years.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 7, 2019
