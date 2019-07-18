|
HARMON, Karen E. Age 78 of Huber Heights, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1941 in Dayton, OH to the late Darrell and Margaret (Puterbaugh) Boyle. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Louis Simon. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William Harmon; sons: Brett (Julie) Harmon and Kevin (Kris) Harmon; grandchildren: Trent Hoerner, Nathan Harmon, Taylor Harmon, Ryan Harmon and Shaelyn Harmon; sister: Janice Simon and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Karen or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019