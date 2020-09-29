1/1
Karen HUGHES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUGHES, Karen Sue Age 77 of Hanover Twp, Ohio, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020, in the Veranda Gardens. She was born in West Harrison, Indiana, on September 9, 1943, the daughter of Harry and Ruth (Bryson) Wolfe. On April 30, 1960, in Batesville, Indiana, she married Kenneth Hughes and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2008. Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Nickell, Kim Lloyd, and Regina Shepherd; eight grandchildren, Courtney Hughes, Felecia Hughes, Jason Hughes, Christina Rowland, Shawn (Christine) Lloyd, Dustin Lloyd, Emma Hughes, and Nikki Hughes; eight great-grandchildren, Hayden Hughes, Jacob Wolf, Angelina Barrett, John Crager, Jackson Hughes, Jeremiah Ryder Lloyd, Antonio Alcala, and Carol Sue Lloyd; two sisters, Darlene Faye Lewis and Melissa Ann Salisbury; two brothers, Harry Gordon Wolfe Jr. and Alan Ray Wolfe. Besides her husband Kenneth, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Lionel Hughes and Kenneth Bradley Wade Hughes; a sister, Toni Renee Wolfe; two brothers, Wayne Scott Wolfe and Terry L. Wolfe. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Rev. Edwin R. Beck officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm Thursday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zettler Funeral Home Hamilton/Lindenwald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved