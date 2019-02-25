Home

Karen KELLEY
Karen KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, Karen 71, of Washington Twp., passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. She was born to Willard & Emma Nelson on May 13, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio. Karen was retired from Kettering Medical Center after 20 years of service as a registered nurse. Survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Dale Kelley; son, Matthew Kelley; daughter, Beth Escudero (Ezra) and her son, Samuel; sister, Kathleen Burton; several nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Chaplain Timothy J. Rech, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends Tuesday 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Ste B, Xenia, OH 45385. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
