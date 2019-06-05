KEMPER (Alexander), Karen L. Of Dayton, Ohio departed this life on June 2, 2019. Karen was born on March 1, 1943 to the late Margaret and Joseph Alexander. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Grade School (1957) and Julienne High School (1961). Karen recently retired from Carroll High School after 32 years of dedicated, loving service, in the role of Business Assistant. Her most rewarding experiences involved working with the families to help students in need be successful. Karen is survived by her two children; Theresa (Randy) Reeder, and Steven (Debbie) Kemper; eight grandchildren, Kenneth (Sarah) Reeder, Andrew (Andrea) Reeder, Craig Reeder, Brittany (Michael) Trujillo, Abby Kemper, Maxwell Kemper, Becki (Josh) Taylor and Brandi (Matt) Holt; eight great grandchildren; and family connections Elizabeth Linke and Julia Miller. She also leaves behind her brothers Glenn (Patricia) Alexander and Paul (Mary Ann) Alexander; in addition to niece Geri Ann, nephew Paul (Sarah) and numerous cousins. The family thanks the nurses at Miami Valley South Cancer Center and for their loving care and support. On Friday, June 7, 2019 a memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 1:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo (4500 Ackerman Blvd.) followed by Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen's memory to the Filling Memorial Home of Mercy; N160 State Route 108; Napoleon, Ohio 45345. The Newcomer Kettering Chapel is assisting the family. To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary