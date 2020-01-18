|
|
KOWELL, Karen Rae Schmidt 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Saint Augustine, Florida, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 5, 1938, the only child of Gordon and Clara Schmidt (deceased). Karen attended Hamilton High graduating in 1956, served on her Big Blue class reunion committee, lovingly stayed connected to her group of high school friends, loved music and Bingo, had a great quirky sense of humor and was a devoted Catholic. She once won a tournament for biggest catfish caught at Indian Lake. Autumn was her favorite season. She loved nostalgia, the Smoky Mountains, dogs, knick-knacks, souvenir postcards and handwriting letters. She was a wonderful loving and caring woman, leaving behind to cherish a lifetime of memories are her husband of almost 60 years, Don Kowell; daughter Andrea Brocksmith (Mike) of Delaware, OH; son Tony Kowell (Amanda) of Sevierville, TN; granddaughter, Sara Needy of Columbus, OH; grandsons, Daniel Hightower (Kerry) of Livermore, CA, and Dylan Hightower (Abbey) of Hilton Head, SC; a great granddaughter, Evelyn; and a very special niece, Kristen King of Mason, OH. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brown Dawson and Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH followed by a Celebration of Karen's Life at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 18, 2020