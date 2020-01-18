Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kowell


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Kowell Obituary
KOWELL, Karen Rae Schmidt 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Saint Augustine, Florida, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 5, 1938, the only child of Gordon and Clara Schmidt (deceased). Karen attended Hamilton High graduating in 1956, served on her Big Blue class reunion committee, lovingly stayed connected to her group of high school friends, loved music and Bingo, had a great quirky sense of humor and was a devoted Catholic. She once won a tournament for biggest catfish caught at Indian Lake. Autumn was her favorite season. She loved nostalgia, the Smoky Mountains, dogs, knick-knacks, souvenir postcards and handwriting letters. She was a wonderful loving and caring woman, leaving behind to cherish a lifetime of memories are her husband of almost 60 years, Don Kowell; daughter Andrea Brocksmith (Mike) of Delaware, OH; son Tony Kowell (Amanda) of Sevierville, TN; granddaughter, Sara Needy of Columbus, OH; grandsons, Daniel Hightower (Kerry) of Livermore, CA, and Dylan Hightower (Abbey) of Hilton Head, SC; a great granddaughter, Evelyn; and a very special niece, Kristen King of Mason, OH. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Brown Dawson and Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH followed by a Celebration of Karen's Life at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -