|
|
KUHBANDER, Karen S. Age 71, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Thomas R. Kuhbander Jr. Karen is survived by her sister and brother in law, Rose Marie (Ron) Kovacs; brother and sister in law, Ken (Dusty) Kuhbander as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Karen spent a portion of her life living in Denver, Colorado and returned to the Dayton area. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Belmont United Methodist Church 2701 S. Smithville Road Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019