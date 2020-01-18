Home

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Karen LAKES


1952 - 2020
Karen LAKES Obituary
LAKES, Karen Age 67, of Hamilton passed away at on January 16, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1952 in Hamilton, to the late Joseph and Charlotte Nieman. Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Fred; niece Kathy Latham; and other friends. Karen was greeted at the Rainbow Bridge by her devoted dog Cheyenne. The family would like to thank Jamestown Rehabilitation and for their loving assistance to Karen. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Avance Funeral Home and Crematory serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 18, 2020
