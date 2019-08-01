Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Karen MASTERS


1941 - 2019
Karen MASTERS Obituary
MASTERS, Karen L. 78, of Springfield, passed away July 26, 2019 on the "trip of a lifetime" in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was born January 1, 1941 the daughter of the late James and Eilene (DeWitt) Koehler. Karen was a devoted member at North Hampton Community Church where she was active with many groups, she was an amazing artist and friend to many. She loved her fur babies, Cruiser and Midnight. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Masters and her brother, Daniel Koehler. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Justice of Miamisburg; her son, Kurt (Nancy) Masters of New Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Rob Heskett) Justice, Miranda Justice and Michelle Justice, Kyle (Tessa) Masters, Misty (Shaun) Gross, Sarah (Brooks) Linkhorn, James (Robin) Aldredge; and blessed with numerous great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5-7pm at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Celebration of Karen's life will be held on Saturday at 10am in the funeral home with Pastor Keith Justice officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
