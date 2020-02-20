|
|
McLEMORE, Karen R. Age 56, Born Feb. 1, 1964 in Dayton OH. Passed away on Feb. 12, 2020. Graduated from Jefferson Senior High School. Lived in Columbus OH for many years. Worked @ White Castle for 13yrs and Kroger's for 5 yrs. Karen was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeye Football Team. Lifelong friends at Greater Regional Dialysis in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by her father Lawrence McLemore Sr., Leaves to cherish her memory: Mothers (Deloris Stark) and Betty McLemore. (1) Daughter Shayna McLemore and her (4) Children: J'Andre, Lavontae , Kyree, & Kylee McLemore. Another known as her Daughter (Nakita King), (5) children: Daja Mickey, Quanail, Cornelle, Kaylee, & Kyla Christian. Siblings: Sonya McLemore, Tonya McLemore, Lawrence Jr (Candace) McLemore, Sharon See, Rocky Stark, Lamar McLemore. Host of Nieces, Nephews: Chatuane, India (Jerry) McLemore, Simone & Courtney Gholston, Jasmine & Perry Humphrey, La'Shawn, Christopher (Aarion) McLemore, Marquel Smith, Andre Ely, Jordan & Jaynae McLemore, William McLemore. Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, friends. Best Friend (Brian Henderson) Service February 21, 2020 at 11:00am, viewing 10:00am @ People's Community CME Church. Glicker Funeral Home 937-278-4287.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020