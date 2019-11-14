|
MILLER, Karen A. Karen A. Miller aka Shajee'ah Malone, 26 of Dayton passed away Thursday October 31,2019 from complications from an auto accident. She was born on September 18, 1993 in Dayton to Angela and Randall Miller. She is survived by her mother Angela Kum and step-father David, her father Randall Miller, daughter Mckenna, neice Aurora, brothers Jesse and Scott Miller, sisters Victoria and Randi Miller, as well as numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Charles Lambert and her grandmother Victoria Miller both of Dayton. Karen was known as a talented painter with a heart of gold. A private family gathering will be held on Friday November 22. A memorial service is being held on Saturday November 23,2019 at 1123 S. Brown School Rd in Vandalia from 1pm until 5.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019