MOAK, Karen Elaine 63, of Urbana, OH, peacefully ascended to Heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home. Karen was born on December 11, 1956, in Denver, CO, the daughter of the late Everett and the late Marion (Petersen) Brierley. She married Ken Moak, Maj, USAF, Ret., KM8AM, in Tacoma, WA, in 1977. In 1977, Karen became a Medical Office Assistant and Medical Transcriptionist, a vocation she practiced for nearly 40 years, as she and Ken traveled the country during their 23 year USAF career. She was also an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Springfield Township Fire Dept #1, Beatty Station, in the 1980s. Karen's passion was art. Karen immersed herself in every imaginable artistic craft from painting, to card making, but most intensely quilting. Karen used her love of sewing to provide quilts for her friends and total strangers. From baby items to quilts for the homeless, Karen's gifts brought joy to many. Karen was also an internationally recognized Amateur Radio Operator whose best known call sign was KM8Q. First licensed in 1977, she ultimately achieved the highest class of license Amateur Extra. Karen frequently participated in and took top prizes in Amateur Radio competitions. Karen is survived by her husband (Ken) and two sons (Ken and William), along with her sisters (Kathy, Maureen, and Erin) and brother (Mike). In lieu of flowers, the Moak family requests that you take time to contact your friends and loved ones to tell them how much you care for them. Your time is the most precious gift you can give we never have enough. A celebration of life will be held at the Westville Methodist Church, www.westvilleumc.com at a later date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.