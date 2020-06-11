Karen Mousaian
MOUSAIAN (Neher), Karen 79, passed peacefully on May 4, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness. Karen was the devoted daughter of Harold and Louise Neher, sister to Marcia Neher Eckert and brother, Richard Neher. In addition to her parents and sister, Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, George Mousaian. Karen is survived by daughter, Melanie (Jim) Beyerle, and grandson, Peyton Joseph Beyerle. Karen was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Fairview High School, Class of '58 and Stephens College. Karen cherished many of her Fairview classmates, who remained life long friends. Karen's greatest legacy was her love and care of her family. She had a beautiful life and her spirit will continue to live strong within Melanie. It was Karen's wish to donate her body to Wright State Medical School.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
