OFFICER, Karen Sue Whitesel Age 81, born July 6, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio passed away June 25, 2019. She grew up in Moraine City, graduated West Carrollton High in 1955, married Layton Douglas Whitesel June 3, 1955, and resided in Miamisburg, Ohio. Doug passed on June 3, 1990. She moved to San Diego, CA in 2000, married William C. Officer September 15, 2001. Bill passed in December 2016 and Karen returned to Miamisburg recently. During her life she was an Administrative Assistant retiring from AAA. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jennifer K. Baker (Samuel); sons, Duane Whitesel (Shelly), David Whitesel (Laura); step-daughter, Carolyn Officer Floyd (Al), step-son, Wayne Officer and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends and of course "granddog" Mr. Bentley Bubba Baker. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel. Burial at Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Karen's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019