Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen PHILLABAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen PHILLABAUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen PHILLABAUM Obituary
PHILLABAUM, Karen Marie "Puff" Passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt Pleasant Nursing Home at the age of 71. She was born in Hamilton on December 15, 1947 to Frank and Velma (Gillum) Carcaterra and both preceded her in death. Karen was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School and worked at First Financial Bank as a Loan Operations Specialist for over 30 years, retiring in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Kristie Ann Littler, along with her loving son in law, Lloyd (Chris) Littler, as well as two sisters, Cheryl Hartmann, and Tina Carcaterra, and brother, Frank (Jean) Carcaterra. She also had several nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers she left behind that she loved dearly. There will be a private celebration of her life for her family. Arrangements by Colligan Funeral Home who helped us in our time of sorrow. Online condolences may be left at www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now