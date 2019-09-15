|
PHILLABAUM, Karen Marie "Puff" Passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt Pleasant Nursing Home at the age of 71. She was born in Hamilton on December 15, 1947 to Frank and Velma (Gillum) Carcaterra and both preceded her in death. Karen was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School and worked at First Financial Bank as a Loan Operations Specialist for over 30 years, retiring in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Kristie Ann Littler, along with her loving son in law, Lloyd (Chris) Littler, as well as two sisters, Cheryl Hartmann, and Tina Carcaterra, and brother, Frank (Jean) Carcaterra. She also had several nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers she left behind that she loved dearly. There will be a private celebration of her life for her family. Arrangements by Colligan Funeral Home who helped us in our time of sorrow. Online condolences may be left at www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 15, 2019