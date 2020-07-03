ROSS, Karen Jean Age 69, of West Liberty, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, 2020, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. Karen was born July 9th, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Norma (Day) Wellenreiter. Karen graduated from Clark State in 1994, as an RN and worked in area nursing homes including Eaglewood, Villa and Heartland. She loved nursing and had a true caregiver's heart. Karen loved being outdoors with her family fishing, camping and boating. She was a wonderful cook and a proud natural birth educator. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bellefontaine. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Ross; a sister, Diana Buchenroth of Huntsville, Ohio; a daughter, Karma and daughter-in-law, Sarah Cantey-Nutter of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sons, Fritz Nutter of West Liberty and Erik McKeever of Springfield; five grandchildren, Greg and Bryson McKeever, Julian Nutter, Emerson and Indigo Cantey-Nutter; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn McKeever. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald Wellenreiter, Jr., and a son, Christian McKeever. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6th, 2020, at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of life will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Services will be live streamed beginning at 6:00 on Monday, July 6th, thru Littleton & Rue facebook page. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged during your presence at these services. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in Karen's name to the Springfield SPCA, htttp://clarkcountyspca.org./donate.html
