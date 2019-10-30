|
SADLER, Karen L. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 26, 2019 due as the result of a tragic accident. Karen was born January 1, 1961 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Garland and Janice (Bowen) King. She was a 1979 graduate of Northeastern High School & Springfield JVS earning her certificate in Cosmetology. She was a Volunteer EMS for Pleasant Township for several years. Karen was a huge fan of Classic Rock, she enjoyed spending her free time gardening and cooking for other people. She loved playing pool, hotrods, the beach and the holidays. Karen is survived by her mother Janice King; her children, Sarah Sadler and Dylan Sadler, Benjamin Dennsion who was like a son; her sisters, Teresa Taylor, Cindy (Charles) Lusk; brother, Garland Rae King; the father of her children John Sadler; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Including special cousins Ronnie, Donnie and Bill Laird. Karen is preceded in death by her father, Garland King; Nephew, Shane Lusk; her granddog BAM. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Sarah Dresbach-Ries officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 12 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset expenses. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.co
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019