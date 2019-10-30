Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen SADLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen SADLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen SADLER Obituary
SADLER, Karen L. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 26, 2019 due as the result of a tragic accident. Karen was born January 1, 1961 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Garland and Janice (Bowen) King. She was a 1979 graduate of Northeastern High School & Springfield JVS earning her certificate in Cosmetology. She was a Volunteer EMS for Pleasant Township for several years. Karen was a huge fan of Classic Rock, she enjoyed spending her free time gardening and cooking for other people. She loved playing pool, hotrods, the beach and the holidays. Karen is survived by her mother Janice King; her children, Sarah Sadler and Dylan Sadler, Benjamin Dennsion who was like a son; her sisters, Teresa Taylor, Cindy (Charles) Lusk; brother, Garland Rae King; the father of her children John Sadler; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Including special cousins Ronnie, Donnie and Bill Laird. Karen is preceded in death by her father, Garland King; Nephew, Shane Lusk; her granddog BAM. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday October 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Sarah Dresbach-Ries officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 12 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset expenses. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.co
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now