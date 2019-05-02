|
|
SHEPHERD, Karen Sue Age 70 of Germantown Ohio, formerly of Gratis Ohio passed away peacefully at Hospice of Butler and Warren County on Sunday April 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Roberta J Martin. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Richard Jack Shepherd, daughters Holly Woodard, Heather Shepherd and Mandy Shepherd. 5 grandchildren, Justin Woodard, Myles Woodard, Zachary Sizemore, Trevor Sizemore and Braxton Watts and brother, sister in law Charles and Robin Martin. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Butler and Warren County for the excellent care and compassion they provided during this difficult time. Memorial services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, to honor Karen's character, we politely request that donations be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren county, Middletown Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019