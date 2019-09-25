|
STUTRUD, Karen Nadine Age 63 of Oregonia, Ohio, died suddenly on 17 September 2019, on Interstate 71 when a southbound tractor-trailer crossed the median and hit her car. Karen was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Lynn O. and Phyllis L. Stutrud and step-father, Clark M. Himes. She is survived by her mother Lilah Ochs Himes and sons, Erik Bryan (Tracy Anderson) and Alex Bryan (Elizabeth Needham) brothers, Jeffrey Stutrud (Sheila) and Tim Himes (Kim) and aunts, an uncle, nieces, and many cousins. Karen grew up in Centerville Ohio and participated in basketball, softball, field hockey and volleyball all four years of high school. She was a member of the National Honor Society graduating with high honors from Centerville High School in 1974. Karen was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor's degree in education with a dual major in German and Russian languages in just three years. Karen was a member of the United States Army reserve serving for a period of three years with six months of active duty. Corporal Stutrud earned the expert weapons qualification badge. With her education degree, Karen was a substitute teacher for the Wayne school district. While living near Seattle Washington, she worked as a translator/liaison for German engineers at the Boeing Company supporting the AWACS group. In Dayton, she worked for Control Data Corporation as the data-processing lead for the Wright-Patterson AFB community. She was an elected official serving as the fiscal officer for Washington Township, Warren County Ohio. Karen was responsible for the financial accounting of the township and recording meeting minutes. In her church life, Karen was the Administrative Assistant for the Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Oregonia. She was an active member of the church serving on numerous boards and committees. Karen's outreach activities included the Walk to Emmaus ministry, the Maryhaven Ministry for incarcerated juvenile offenders and she coordinated a monthly meal for about 100 people at "Your Father's Kitchen" in Wilmington, Ohio, an outreach of Sugartree Ministries. She served as President of the Olive Branch United Methodist Women. Karen prepared and operated the worship PowerPoint for Sunday service and preached occasionally, too. She visited those who were homebound and helped in more other ways than can be named. With a loving and caring heart Karen also supported a stray animal adoption program (SAAP) and left behind her loving dogs, Brownie and Buttercup. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (Today) at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, 7315 Wilmington Road, Oregonia, OH 45054. Funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Heifer International Foundation, www.heiferfoundation.org or to Olive Branch United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
