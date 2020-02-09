|
|
TEUSINK, Karen Rosetta Passed away Friday February 7, 2020. She was born March 3, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to Lewis "Brock" and Rose Correll. Karen is a 1967 graduate of Springfield South High School. She then attended and graduated from Ohio University in 1971 with a degree in education. Following graduation, she returned to Springfield where she was a teacher from 1971-2008. She spent her first 16 years at Olive Branch Middle School and the remainder of her career at her alma mater Springfield South High School. Throughout her career, she was an inspiration and example of professionalism to her students and colleagues. This was recognized when she was awarded The Excellence of Teaching Award in 1994. Even after "retirement" her love and commitment to education continued as she served as an advisor to student teachers at Wittenberg University and a test coordinator for high school district and state testing. Karen was a loving wife, mother, "Nana" and friend. She loved spending time with her friends and family, volunteering and being a part of various advisory boards. Examples of her volunteerism included: being president of Young Women's Mission, Junior Service League, being a board member of Springfield Arts Council board, and the council for Grace Lutheran Church. Karen will be missed and is survived by her husband of 48 years, Philip, her sister Roxanna (Phillip) Bartley, her 2 daughters and their husbands Allyson (Levi) Thurman and Ashley (Conrad) Teusink-Cross, four grandchildren: Brandt, Kate, Berkley and Hayden and 2 nieces and 2 nephews: Anissa Jones, Philip "Brett" Bartley, Ruthanne Nelson and Carl Seils. Her big smile, large personality and caring heart will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services to celebrate Karen's life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday February 11, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Young Women's Mission, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Steffanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center or Pelotonia.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020