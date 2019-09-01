|
THOMPSON, Karen Elizabeth 7/4/1946 - 8/25/2019 On August 25, 2019, Karen Elizabeth Ullery Thompson passed away at Health Park Medical Center, Ft. Myers, Florida. At the time of her death, Karen (73) was surrounded by a loving family. Karen Thompson was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 04, 1946 to Dwight "Bud" Ullery and Kathryn Elaine Heywood Ullery. She attended Dayton Public Schools graduating from Colonel White High School in 1964. Karen graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1968. She earned her Master's Degree in Reading at Wright State University in 1977. Karen taught in the Dayton Public Schools for thirty years, twenty-two years at Belle Haven Elementary School. During the course of her active life, Karen skied, played tennis, golf and enjoyed walking. Many of her favorite pastimes include reading, traveling, shopping, and enjoying lunches with her friends. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Bud & Elaine. She took loving care of them during their final illnesses. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of twenty-nine years, Haskel Leo Thompson. Karen and Haskel had an active social life at The Vines in Estero, Florida. They truly enjoy dinners and events with their many special friends. Karen is also survived by two stepdaughters, Belinda Thompson Jackson (Jeffrey) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Jennifer Thompson Moore (Nathan) of Dayton, Ohio. Karen was very proud of her three grandsons, Ryan and Seth Gibson of Dayton, Ohio and Connor Jones of New Carlisle, Ohio. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be directed in memory of Karen to The seedling Foundation (Stivers School for the Arts), PO Box 1858, Dayton, Ohio 45401. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019