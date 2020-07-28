Karen TRENT

TRENT, Karen Age 69, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Karen was born March 5, 1951, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to Gladys and Roma Ward. Surviving are her sons, Gary Trent Jr., and Joshua Trent; daughters, Mary Trent King, Shannon Trent, and Pamela Trent; mother-in-law, Della Hoskins; sister-in-law, Gloria Trent Adams; grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Scout and Munroe Varney, Sierra and Julia, and Sabrina Trent. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse of 50 years, Gary Lee Trent Sr., and sisters, Nila, Frances, and Roma. Karen retired from Walmart. She loved her family more than anything and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will occur on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second St. in Franklin, OH, officiated by Chuck Wolfenbarger. Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com
