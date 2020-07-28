1/1
Karen TRENT
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRENT, Karen Age 69, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Karen was born March 5, 1951, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to Gladys and Roma Ward. Surviving are her sons, Gary Trent Jr., and Joshua Trent; daughters, Mary Trent King, Shannon Trent, and Pamela Trent; mother-in-law, Della Hoskins; sister-in-law, Gloria Trent Adams; grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Scout and Munroe Varney, Sierra and Julia, and Sabrina Trent. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse of 50 years, Gary Lee Trent Sr., and sisters, Nila, Frances, and Roma. Karen retired from Walmart. She loved her family more than anything and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will occur on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second St. in Franklin, OH, officiated by Chuck Wolfenbarger. Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 12 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Trent family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved