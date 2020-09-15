1/
Karen VANCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANCE (Gleadell), Karen Renee Age 56 of Union, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Karen was a loving sister and friend who will be greatly missed. She was retired following a career in medical transcription. Karen was a member of the Northmont High School Class of 1982 where she was very active in athletics and was selected to the Ohio All State Soccer Team. She enjoyed bowling, soccer, softball, basketball and was a lover of animals. She is survived by her siblings: Darrell (Lynnette) Gleadell of Lewisburg, Debra (Rick) Stowe of Englewood, Kimberly (Ramie) Gleadell of Cuyahoga Falls, Sherry Bennett of Englewood, and Shawn Gleadell of Dayton, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Darold & Irene (Gabbard) Gleadell, brother: Mark Gleadell, and brother-in-law: Larry Bennett. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends also on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until when services begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (www.hsdayton.org). Attendees are requested to follow Covid-19 pandemic guidelines. Online condolences and memories of Karen may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved