VEITH, Karen Ann 66, of Springfield, passed away after a brief illness at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born February 17th, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Bernard S. and Ann (Vrablic) Ulery. She graduated in 1971 from Springfield North High School and attended Clark State Community College. She was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. Karen loved animals and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Greg Veith; two sons: Jonathan Veith and Adam Veith, both of Springfield; a brother, Roger (Dodie) Ulery of Ormond Beach, Florida; and several in-laws, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of her life will be on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dwight McCormick officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary