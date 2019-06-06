|
|
WALKER, Karen Age 74, fell asleep in death Saturday, June 1, 2019. She is survived by a host of family and friends. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1PM-2PM with the Memorial service immediately following at 2 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1015 Liscum Drive, Dayton, OH 45417, with an overflow and video streaming at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2700 Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406. See full obituary at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019