WALTERS (Shake), Karen S. Age 61, of Germantown, OH, and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1959, in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Max and Dorothy Shake. She enjoyed crafting and gardening. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kailea Walters. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Walters, of Germantown, OH; son, Jesse (Jennifer) Walters, of West Alexandria, OH; daughter, Lindsey (Josh) Roberts, of Eaton, OH; son, Jacob Walters, of Germantown, OH; and grandchildren, Sam Walters and Blake Walters. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:00 am until time of funeral service, at 11:30 am, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.