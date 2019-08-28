Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Karen WIGGINTON


1943 - 2019
WIGGINTON, Karen Lee Age 76, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 at her residence. Karen was born March 24, 1943 in Middletown, OH to Eugene and Lela (Abney) Emrick. Karen was a Franklin High School graduate from the class of 1961. Karen was selfless and touched everyone she met. Her family meant more to her than anything. Karen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Daniel Wigginton; three daughters, Marty, Aimee and Abbie Wigginton; granddaughter, Olivia (Alex) Getter; sister, Carol Sleeth; brother, Ronald Emrick and nephew, Brian (Jenny) Sleeth. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice of Dayton nurses who took care of Karen. A visitation for Karen will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Service will be at 10am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Minor officiating. A burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Wigginton family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 28, 2019
