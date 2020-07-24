BURRIS, Karl Leroy Karl Leroy Burris, 74, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born October 7, 1945, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the son of Kenneth and Euligene Hennninger Burris. Karl was a state trooper for 26 years, working mostly in Ashland and Mansfield. He was a charter captain on Lake Erie for 26 years, he loved to hunt and watch Ohio State football. He is survived by is wife, Debra Moffett Burris, to whom he was married October 7, 1993; a son, Chris Burris of Mansfield; and a brother, Keith (Shari) Burris of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be at a later date. Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com