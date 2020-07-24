1/1
Karl BURRIS
1945 - 2020
BURRIS, Karl Leroy Karl Leroy Burris, 74, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born October 7, 1945, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, the son of Kenneth and Euligene Hennninger Burris. Karl was a state trooper for 26 years, working mostly in Ashland and Mansfield. He was a charter captain on Lake Erie for 26 years, he loved to hunt and watch Ohio State football. He is survived by is wife, Debra Moffett Burris, to whom he was married October 7, 1993; a son, Chris Burris of Mansfield; and a brother, Keith (Shari) Burris of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be at a later date. Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fickes Funeral Home
84 N High St
Jeromesville, OH 44840
(419) 368-6011
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 21, 2020
Hunted with Karl in the 70-80s in S Ohio.
Victor MacTavish
Friend
July 21, 2020
knew Karl he always ate in our restaurant. He was a good trooper. Had a lot fun with him .
Joyce and all daugherty
Friend
