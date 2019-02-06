HESSE, Karl A. Age 63, of Donnelsville, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on Monday, February 4th, 2019. He was born November 1st, 1955 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Roger and Ruth (Lynch) Hesse. He was employed by Woeber Mustard. He was a truck driver for over 20 years and he was a U.S. Navy veteran serving 18 years. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Brenda ( Hargis) Hesse; three children: April Hesse-Snider, Andrea Robinson and Karl Hesse, Jr.; seven grandchildren: Wesley, Rachael, Zachary, David, Jr., Abigail, Anthony and Jonah; two great granddaughter: Harper and Vayra; two sisters: Barbara (John) Kingery and Linda Pauley; three brother-in-laws: Butch Hargis, John Hargis and Doug (April) Hargis and several nieces, nephews and a lifelong best friend, Charlie Phares. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, April Hesse-Snider. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary