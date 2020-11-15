1/1
Karl LENZ
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LENZ, Karl Hugh

Karl Hugh Lenz, 41 of Anaconda, MT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born to Dr. William J. Jr., and Peggy Louise (nee Hoyt) Lenz on March 28, 1979, in

Toledo, Ohio.

Karl grew up in Toledo and graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1997 and continued his education at The Ohio State University where he graduated with a degree in sociology. Karl was a free spirit who was happy making other people smile and laugh. He was known to his peers for being a brilliant and creative man and spent time as an amateur comedian and television entertainment variety hour host. His sense of passion for the outdoors was realized through his love of hiking and camping. Many of the skills used for adventuring were learned while earning his Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 27 of Ottawa Hills. Karl loved music and was an avid fan of music of all sorts and

enjoyed playing the banjo. After college, Karl moved to

Portland, Oregon, and loved the City of Roses for its people and culture and beautiful scenery. Karl could be seen

frequently walking his dog through the Columbia River Gorge and enjoying nature. He was an avid Buckeyes fan who shared many Saturdays celebrating buckeye football with his family including torrents of texts after big victories. During the COVID pandemic Karl felt a call to serve during these most

uncertain times and felt an urge to use his sociology degree to help the corrections system of the Montana State Prison.

He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He loved his family and his life in Oregon and the mountains of Montana. Preceded in death by his father, Dr. William J. Lenz, Jr., and his beloved dog, Chewey. Karl is survived by his mother, Peggy Hoyt Lenz, two brothers, Dr. William Julius "BJ" Lenz III and Dr.

Peter (Carolyn) Lenz, five nephews, Maxwell, Wyatt, Andrew, Hugh, and William, and his longtime friend, Julia Wheeler.

Private services will be held by the family with the Reverend Linda Davison officiating. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations can be made in Karl's name to the charity of your choice that may include, the National Multiple Sclerosis

Society, Metavivor.org, or the Arbor Day Foundation and tree

survivorship opportunities at arborday.org. Online condolences can be made at https://www.muellerfunerals.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
online viewing
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
513-398-9100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home - Mason

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
November 13, 2020
Those wild Columbus years only got wilder when Karl joined BJ and Pete at OSU. I have many great memories of times had with the Lenz brothers. Some years later, Karl and I reconnected in Cincinnati when he was hosting his comedy tv show. He was always pushing the limits, and I still laugh remembering those skits and his sense of humor. My condolences to the Lenz family.
Clay McKisson
Friend
November 12, 2020
BJ, Pete and Peggy,
I am saddened by your terrible loss. Seems like such a short time ago that you boys were growing up and just boys being boys! You have my deepest sympathy and will be in my thoughts and prayers!
Halle Bruening
Halle Bruening
November 12, 2020
Dear Peter,

My deepest condolences for your and your family.
Alex Aragaki
Coworker
November 12, 2020
My heart is broken. He was my best friend and I loved him. We leaned on one another for support, we were there for each other. There are no words that could possibly encapsulate Karl. He was ahead of most brilliant minds. His ideas were extraordinary! And beautiful! He opened my mind to so many possibly about the universe and my own humanity. I couldn't possibly thank him enough for just being there and letting me be part of IT, the world surrounding Karl. He's like a beautiful, wonderful, scary storm...in and out of our lives that just leave you in wonder. I will never forget our time on this Earth together and will continue to be amazed at the world around me. Thank you Karl for being my friend. Not many are as blessed as me. I love you.
Julia Wheeler
Friend
November 12, 2020
Peter & family, Words can't express how sorrowful I am to hear the news. If you need anything from us in the office, please let me know. Take time to be with the family. - Peggy Jones
Peggy Jones
Coworker
November 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Karl had a great sense of humor even in elementary school.
Lisa Humberger
Teacher
November 12, 2020
To the Lenz family,
Jack and I send our deepest condolences to you. Our remembrances of Karl and the entire Lenz family will always be part of our Ottawa Hills experience. We pray that you will find peace and comfort in Karl's memory.
Jack and Cindy Niggemyer
Jack and Cindy niggemyer
Friend
November 11, 2020
Dear Pete, BJ and Peggy,

I was so sorry to hear about Karl's passing. My heart goes out to your family, and I wish you peace during this difficult time.
Johanna Ross
Friend
November 11, 2020
I’m so sorry! I have nothing but great memories of time spent with Karl and his family as a youngster. RIP
Matt Arthur
Friend
November 11, 2020
Peggy,

Our thoughts are with you and your family. We are so sad to hear this. Let us know if we can do anything to help you.
John and Chris Clement
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
Dear Peggy, my deepest sympathies to you and your family. A terrible loss of such a fine young man. Reading about him and what he has been doing was very special. Karl, you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula Mehring
Friend
November 11, 2020
I am very saddened to read this news. I went to school with Karl K - 12th grade and we were in many of the same classes together. He was an awesome classmate, football teammate and friend. I honestly say school was a lot more fun with Karl. He was hilarious and could make you laugh so hard it’d hurt. He really had a great mind for music and liked all the good old stuff, a very eclectic taste in music I must say. Man did he love Cream. Karl and l lost touch after high school but he had such a strong presence in my school days he’s often brought up when reminiscing about our school days at Ottawa Hills, and that will continue. My condolences go out to the Lenz Family. God Bless Karl & I’m so sorry for your loss.
Dale Mehring
Classmate
November 11, 2020
To the Lenz family, I am so sorry for your loss. Please accept my deepest condolences.
November 11, 2020
Peggy and family we are so very sorry to hear of Karl's passing. He was a great kid with such a giving heart for people and nature. He will be missed by many of the OHHS class if 97. Our prayers are with you. Jeff and Lisa Ovenden
Lisa Ovenden
Friend
November 11, 2020
Karl was such a joy to be around and I will always remember how he made so many of us laugh throughout all the years at OHHS. My deepest condolences to your family.
Courtney Hardman Brown
Friend
November 11, 2020
So many great memories growing up with Karl, at camp pioneer, PIB, Hocking Hills, and in the Lens home with Rob and Lee as well. His sense of humor was wonderful. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ryan Oberly
Friend
November 11, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Karl was a great friend of mine. I’m so sorry once again.
Fraser Phibbs
Friend
November 11, 2020
To the Lenz family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Karl and I had a lot of fun times back in Toledo and at OSU.
Randy Cook
November 11, 2020
One of my best of friends growing up since kindergaten, achieving Eagle Scout with him, etc. So many good memories, too many to count. He will be missed....
Robert Bowen
Friend
November 11, 2020
Karl and my son Lee were inseparable buddies in elementary school,high school and time at OSU..we knew and loved Karl for his sense of humor and positive personality...we mourn his passing ..we pray that peace and strength will help his mom Peggy and family get through this most difficult time.Our deeepest sympathies.to you.
Debby Sampson
Friend
November 11, 2020
I will always have fond memories of Karl and his infectious sense of humor. Highlights for me are playing cribbage with him in Toledo, tubing at the Hoyt/Lenz family reunions in Charlevoix and when he visited me in Chicago and we shared a deep dish pie. I will miss you Karl but I am glad for the times that we had together.
Mark Hoyt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved